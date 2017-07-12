Pokemon Go Live Events Begin This Month, Here Are All The Details

It's been a year since Pokemon Go debuted for mobile devices, and developer Niantic is celebrating the occasion with a host of live events for the popular app. Today, the developer shared more details about some of the events that will take place this summer across the US and Europe.

Later this month, Niantic will host the first official live event for the game, Pokemon Go Fest Chicago. The event takes place in Chicago's Grant Park on Saturday, July 22, and will feature a "variety of activities" for Pokemon Go users. Attendees will be able to take part in three "Challenge Window" activities, which will have players working together to catch certain types of Pokemon. Completing the challenges will unlock a "variety of perks" for Pokemon Go players not just at the event, but around the world.

Players who aren't able to attend the event in-person can still participate in the Challenge Windows by catching as many Pokemon as possible. If players around the world are able to catch enough monsters, a "mystery challenge" will be revealed at the live event that can potentially "unlock an extra-special bonus across the globe." You can see more details on the events and rewards in the image below.

Pokemon Go players in the UK will be able to take part in a separate event on the same day. Niantic has partnered with the UK heritage organization Big Heritage to host events in the city of Chester on July 22 and 23. During that weekend, historical sites around the city will become PokeStops, and Chester Castle will be opened to the public for the first time in 20 years to host a number of activities.

Other Pokemon Go players across Europe will have a chance to participate in special live events as well. Select Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers across the continent will host Pokemon Go Safari Zone events, which will give users the chance to catch rare Pokemon, including ones that players haven't been able to encounter in Europe before. The events will also allow players to team up and challenge unique Raid Bosses. You can find the full list of Safari Zone events below:

August 5

Fisketorvet -- Copenhagen, Denmark

Centrum Cerny Most -- Prague, Czech Republic

August 12

Mall of Scandinavia -- Stockholm, Sweden

Stadshart Amstelveen -- Amstelveen, Netherlands

September 16

CentrO -- Oberhausen, Germany

Les Quatre Temps -- Paris, France

La Maquinista -- Barcelona, Spain

Additionally, a special Pokemon Go experience will take place at the annual "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama, Japan, which runs from August 9-15. More details about the event will be announced "soon."

Niantic is already hosting a special in-game event to commemorate Pokemon Go's first anniversary. For a limited time, players can have a chance to capture a special Pikachu wearing Ash's iconic hat from the animated series. The event is going on now and runs until July 24. The developer has also teased that this may be the summer that Legendary Pokemon finally come to the game, though no specific details have been announced.