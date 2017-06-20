New Pokemon Go Update Rolling Out, And It's A Big One

This week brought a post-E3 announcement of some major new features coming to Pokemon Go. Now, an update is beginning to roll out that introduces much of what we recently heard about.

According to developer Niantic, the update--version 1.31.1 for iOS and 0.67.1 for Android--is "in the process" of being distributed today. Among the additions to Pokemon Go are the new motivation system for Gyms, Raid Battles, and the ability to search your Pokemon collection.

The Raids are particularly notable as these "can" yield Legendary Pokemon, developer Niantic explained to us. Those are a much-anticipated aspect of the game, but unfortunately, the other big missing element--PvP--is not part of this update. Niantic said it's still exploring the possibility but declined to say if introducing it was next on the company's to-do list.

Other additions include Gym Badges (which can be leveled up by battling, giving Pokemon berries at a Gym, or spinning one's Photo Disc) and new items that can be obtained after defeating a Raid boss. Aspects of the update will not be immediately available, as Niantic has said it will temporarily disable all Gyms until the update is distributed to everyone. Once that's done, Raids will roll out to a select group of people in beta form with the number ramping up over the next few weeks.

Full patch notes for the new update can be found below.

Pokemon Go Update 1.31.1 (iOS) / 0.67.1 (Android) Patch Notes