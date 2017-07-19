Pokemon Go Update Rolling Out Now, Ahead Of The Upcoming Event
Send berries to your Pokemon at a Gym from home.
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced the details of the latest update for its popular mobile game. While not a major one on par with the recent update that introduced Raids, it does make some improvements.
The update is rolling out now and brings the Android version to version 0.69.0 and iOS to 1.39.0. The Pokemon Collection screen's search functionality has been improved, while Pokemon info screens will now house an icon that shows how it was caught.
In terms of Gyms, players no longer have to return to one in order to feed berries to their Pokemon, which was a recent change. Now, you can go to a Pokemon's info screen and feed them berries from afar, although doing so is "less effective" than actually visiting the Gym. Additionally, you'll now be able to spin a Gym's Photo Disc right after finishing a Raid.
The rest of the update deals primarily with fixing various issues and bugs; some of these are outlined in the patch notes below. This patch comes just prior to the start of the next big Pokemon event, which takes the form of a live Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago (and will be followed by events elsewhere in the world). Those who can't make it in person can still participate in their own way, though.
Pokemon Go Update 1.39.0 (iOS) / 0.69.0 (Android) Patch Notes
- Added icons to the Pokemon information screen to indicate how the Pokemon was caught.
- Added the ability for Trainers to spin the Photo Disc at a Gym after completing a Raid Battle.
- Added the ability for Trainers to send Berries to their Pokemon defending Gyms through the Pokemon info screen when they are not nearby. Motivation regained will be less effective through this method.
- Added the ability for Trainers to give Berries to Pokemon defending Gyms if their motivation meter is full.
- Improved Pokemon Collection screen search functionality.
- Fixed an issue where Trainers were unable to complete Raid Battles started before time expired on the map view.
- Fixed an issue where Pokemon are not properly returned to their Trainer after defending a Gym.
- Various bug fixes.
