Today's Best Deals: Switch MicroSD Card For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More

Another week is here, which means a fresh batch of deals has gone live at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and we're here to spotlight some of the best ones. First off, those wanting to upgrade the storage on their Nintendo Switch shouldn't miss Amazon's current Deal of the Day, which slashes the prices on microSD cards. You can snag a SanDisk 400GB microSD card for $39 today. Speaking of Nintendo Switch, if you're looking for new games to play, Monster Hunter Rise is down to $50 at Walmart just days after release, and Bravely Default II has also gotten its first post-launch discount, selling for $50 at Best Buy (with a free coaster and placement set thrown in as well). And don't forget to snag Super Mario 3D All-Stars--physical copies of that game are about to become scarce. For more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals, keep scrolling. We'll be back throughout the week to add more great deals as we spot them.