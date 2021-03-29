The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today's Best Deals: Switch MicroSD Card For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More
Memory cards, Switch games, and the biggest sales happening this week
Another week is here, which means a fresh batch of deals has gone live at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, and we're here to spotlight some of the best ones. First off, those wanting to upgrade the storage on their Nintendo Switch shouldn't miss Amazon's current Deal of the Day, which slashes the prices on microSD cards. You can snag a SanDisk 400GB microSD card for $39 today. Speaking of Nintendo Switch, if you're looking for new games to play, Monster Hunter Rise is down to $50 at Walmart just days after release, and Bravely Default II has also gotten its first post-launch discount, selling for $50 at Best Buy (with a free coaster and placement set thrown in as well). And don't forget to snag Super Mario 3D All-Stars--physical copies of that game are about to become scarce. For more of today's best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals, keep scrolling. We'll be back throughout the week to add more great deals as we spot them.
Today only: Amazon sale on microSD cards and more
If you need to pick up a microSD card to expand your Nintendo Switch's storage space or a flash drive for taking files on the go, Amazon's current deal of the day is worth checking out. The sale has nice deals on memory storage devices from SanDisk, Samsung, PNY, Corsair, and other brands. Notably, you can snag a SanDisk 400GB microSD card for $39.
Monster Hunter Rise
$49.94 (was $60)
Released late last week, Monster Hunter Rise is already available for $10 off at Walmart, which has the Switch game down to $49.94 with free delivery by this Friday. We've seen this deal go in and out at Walmart over the past couple of days, so there's a possibility it could end any time. Rise is the latest entry in Capcom's mega-popular action-RPG series and retains much of the same gameplay conventions of previous games while adding new traversal options and a new animal companion, the Palamute.
Watch Dogs Legion
$20 (was $60)
Watch Dogs Legion deals aren't uncommon these days, but it's always notable to find a steep discount on the next-gen version of a game. Right now, you can snag the PS5 physical version of Watch Dogs Legion for 20 bucks at Amazon (the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which come with free next-gen upgrades, are discounted as well). In Legion, you team up with a group of hackers in post-Brexit London and can recruit any NPC to your team, each of whom brings a unique personality, backstory, and skills.
Bravely Default II
$50 (was $60)
Though only a $10 discount, this deal on Bravely Default II is the first one we've seen since the game's launch. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the discount, though if you order at Best Buy, you'll get a free coaster and placemat set with your order (applied automatically at checkout). The game also comes with free shipping and one-day delivery is available, depending on when you order and your location. Released on Nintendo Switch just last month, the JRPG is the third game in the Bravely series and follows four main characters in a new world known as Excillant.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
$49.94 (was $60)
Time is running out to buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which bundles three classic 3D Mario games for Switch. Physical and digital editions are only available to buy through March 31 (that's this Wednesday), and right now, you can snag it on sale for $10 off at Walmart.
Donnie Darko 4K Ultra HD Limited Edition
$33 (was $60) | releases April 27
Releasing April 27, this new limited edition of 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller Donnie Darko marks the first 4K Ultra HD release of the film in North America. Though preorders have been available for $60 at Amazon, the box set is nearly 50% off right now, just one month before its release. The Donnie Darko limited edition includes 4K UHD Blu-ray presentations of both the theatrical and director's cut in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), a 100-page hardcover book that includes an in-depth interview with director Richard Kelly and other writing, a double-sided fold-out poster, six collector's postcards, and more. Of course, you'll also get a bunch of special features that come with both the theatrical and director's cuts of the film.
GameStop Spring Sale
Live now through Saturday
GameStop has kicked off another big sale that runs all week long: The Spring Sale has deals on new and preowned games, accessories, and collectibles. It's not a fantastic sale by any means, but there are a few good deals worth taking advantage of, such as Little Nightmares II for $20, Persona 5 Royal for $30, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon for $40. Picking up new games such as these also gets you up to 50% off a preowned title. You can check out more of our picks for the best GameStop Spring Sale deals or just browse the full sale before it ends this Saturday.
The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition
$45 (was $75) | releases October 19
Yet another edition of The Lord of the Rings is releasing this fall, and it's a particularly exciting one, bundling the trilogy with "paintings, drawings, and other illustrations" by J.R.R. Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition marks the first time fans are seeing Tolkien's artwork (outside of a museum) since the iconic trilogy was first published. Releasing October 19, there's an awesome discount on the Illustrated Edition at Amazon, which has dropped the price from $75 to $45. You'll also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee, so if the price drops even further between now and October, you'll be charged only the lowest price.
Sony Play at Home free games
From now until April 22
As part of its Play at Home 2021 initiative, Sony has made nine PS4 and PSVR games free to claim on PS4 and PS5 until April 22. Check out the games you can download and start playing for free right now:
- Abzu
- Enter the Gungeon
- Rez Infinite
- Subnautica
- The Witness
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR)
- Moss (PSVR)
- Thumper (PSVR)
- Paper Beast (PSVR)
You can claim all nine games on the PlayStation Store below.
Epic Games Spring Sale
From now until April 8
Epic Games has kicked off this year's spring sale, discounting a huge number of PC games, including Hitman 3, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. We've collected some of the best deals below, but check out the full sale on the Epic Games Store for all of the available discounts.
- Hitman 3 -- $45 (
$60)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising -- $30 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $45 (
$60)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $10 (
$20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $40.19 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $19.79 (
$60)
Humankind Digital Deluxe Edition (Steam key)
$40 (was $60) with code GAMESPOT33
Our latest exclusive deal with PC game store Fanatical drops the price on Humankind: Digital Deluxe Edition to just $40 when you use promo code GAMESPOT33 at checkout. If you're planning to play the upcoming historical 4X strategy game (which releases August 17) on Steam, this is a deal worth taking advantage of, as Steam is selling the game for $10 more, and you'll still get a Steam key with your purchase (along with a handful of preorder bonus items). This deal is only available until April 1.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: $10 Funko Pops, Fire HD 10 Tablet For $108, Free PS4 Games, And More
- Exclusive Deal: Get Humankind (Steam) For $20 Off Ahead Of Release
- Get Ready: Xbox Series X All Access Bundles Will Be In Stock At Walmart Today
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (4)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale Knocks Down Prices Of The Company's Best Games
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sales Are In Full Bloom With A Bunch Of Excellent Deals
- Preorder Resident Evil Village And Get A Free Stadia Premiere Edition
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation