Take-Two Nintendo Switch Sale Has Deals On Borderlands, BioShock, And XCOM

Take-Two has been a fairly big supporter of the Nintendo Switch, bringing some of its biggest games to the little system that could. Several of those games are currently on sale via the Nintendo eShop, offering enormous discounts, and many of the titles are actually bundles containing a few games. BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM are among the games with their prices slashed, so don't delay if you want them.

BioShock: The Collection is one of the biggest deals during this sale, with its price dropping from $50 down to $20. The bundle includes all three BioShock games, with the first two being remastered versions, and it also has all single-player DLC--the multiplayer from BioShock 2 was omitted from the collection. If you prefer to get BioShock, BioShock 2, or BioShock Infinite on their own, you can do that, too. They are $8 each, down from $20.

A similar deal is available for the Borderlands games. Borderlands Legendary Collection is $20, down from $50, and packs in the original Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel with their DLC included. The only exception is Borderlands 2's Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary pack. You can also get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which doesn't include the first game but is $16, or Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for $12. The Telltale game Tales from the Borderlands has a slight discount, too, dropping from $25 to $20.

Last but certainly not least, XCOM 2 Collection is $20, down from $50. It features the main game with four smaller DLC packs plus the War of the Chosen expansion. It's one of the best turn-based strategy games ever made, so you don't want to miss out.

You can see the best deals from this sale, Carnival Games not included, in the roundup below.

Best deals on Nintendo Switch eShop