Next Free Pikachu For Pokemon Sun And Moon Available Now

The Pokemon Company is giving away another free Pikachu for Pokemon Sun and Moon. Starting today, players can add a special Pikachu wearing Ash's cap from the Unova region to their teams.

Like the previous three Pikachu that have been given away to celebrate the Pokemon series' 20th anniversay, the Unova cap Pikachu has a Hardy nature and comes with its exclusive Z-Crystal, Pikashunium Z. When the Z-Crystal is equipped, it allows Pikachu to use the powerful 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt Z-Move once per battle. This week's Pikachu also knows the following attacks:

Thunderbolt

Quick Attack

Iron Tail

Volt Tackle

The Unova cap Pikachu is the fourth of six special Pikachu that The Pokemon Company is distributing to celebrate the Pokemon series' upcoming 20th anniversary film, Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You. Each of the six Pikachu sports one of the caps Ash has worn throughout the anime series and comes with a slightly different moveset. You can see the full distribution schedule below.

The Unova cap Pikachu will only be available until October 16. To claim one, select Mystery Gift from Pokemon Sun or Moon's main menu and select the option to receive a gift with a code/password. Input the code PIKACHU20 and you can pick the adorable Electric mouse up from the deliveryman inside any Pokemon Center. However, you can only redeem the code once, so if you used it to claim any of the previous three Pikachu, you won't be able to use it again.

Sun and Moon players can also get a couple of other Pokemon for free right now. Target stores across the US are giving away a free download code for the popular Fire-type starter Charizard. GameStop has also begun distributing free download codes for the Mythical Fighting/Ghost-type Marshadow. You only have until October 14 to get a Charizard code if you haven't yet, while the Marshadow distribution runs until October 23.