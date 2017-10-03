Next Free Pikachu For Pokemon Sun And Moon Available Now

The next free Pikachu distribution has now begun for Pokemon Sun and Moon. This week, players can get a special version of the iconic mouse wearing Ash's hat from the Sinnoh region.

Like last week's free Pikachu, the Sinnoh cap Pikachu has a Hardy nature and comes with a special Z-Crystal, Pikashunium Z, which allows it to use the 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt Z-Move. It also knows the following four attacks:

Thunderbolt

Quick Attack

Iron Tail

Volt Tackle

This marks the third of six different Pikachu that Nintendo is distributing to commemorate the Pokemon series' 20th anniversary. Each one sports one of the caps Ash has worn throughout the anime and has a different moveset that reflects the attacks it used at that point in the series. You can see the full distribution schedule below.

September 19-25: Original hat (DONE)

September 26-October 2: Hoenn hat (DONE)

October 3-9: Sinnoh hat (Diamond/Pearl)

October 10-16: Unova hat (Black/White)

October 17-23: Kalos hat (X/Y)

October 24-30: Alola hat (Sun/Moon)

To receive your free Pikachu, select Mystery Gift from either Sun or Moon's main menu and select the option to get your gift with a code/password. Input the code "PIKACHU20" and you'll be able to pick the Pikachu up from the deliveryman waiting inside any of the games' Pokemon Centers. However, you can only redeem the code once, so if you already used it to receive either of the previous two Pikachu, you will not be able to get any more.

Pikachu isn't the only free Pokemon that Sun and Moon players have a chance to get right now. Target is giving away a free download code for the popular Fire-type starter Charizard until October 14. GameStop will also begin distributing a free code for Marshadow from October 9-23, making this the first legitimate way players can add the Mythical Pokemon to their teams.