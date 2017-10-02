Pokemon Sun And Moon Players Can Now Get A Free Charizard For A Limited Time

The next Pokemon giveaway for Sun and Moon is going on now. For a limited time, players can get the popular Fire-type starter Charizard for free from Target stores.

From now until October 14, you can pick up a free download code for Charizard from the electronics department at a participating Target location across the US. The Charizard is level 50 and comes equipped with a Red Card. It also knows the following four attacks:

Dragon Dance

Flare Blitz

Fly

Earthquake

To redeem your download code, select the Mystery Gift option from Sun and Moon's main menu and choose "get with code/password." Input the code you received from Target and you'll be able to pick your Charizard up from the deliveryman waiting inside any Pokemon Center. The distribution will run while supplies last, and you'll need to redeem your code by February 4, 2018.

The Charizard giveaway follows shortly after the release of the Pokemon TCG: Charizard-GX Premium Collection, a Target-exclusive package for the trading card game that features the Fire-type Pokemon. The Premium Collection includes a Charizard-GX promo card, a Charizard collector's pin, and other items. It retails for $40.

Charizard isn't the only Pokemon Sun and Moon players can get for free this month. From October 9-23, GameStop will be giving away a code for the Mythical Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon Marshadow. 3DS owners who purchase either Pokemon Gold or Silver from the Eshop will also receive a bonus download code for the Mythical Pokemon Celebi, which can redeemed in either Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, or Ultra Moon.