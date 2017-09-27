Pokemon Sun And Moon Begins Next Pikachu Giveaway

To celebrate Pokemon's 20th anniversary film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, receiving a limited theatrical run outside Japan, Pokemon Sun and Moon is continuing its giveaway of six special edition Pikachu in the game. Last week, players could get a Pikachu wearing Ash's original hat from the TV series. This week, you can input a code to get a Pikachu that wears Ash's hat from the Hoenn region (the first time he changed his hat in the series).

This special edition Pikachu also comes with a set of moves inspired by those attacks used in the Hoenn region. The moves are:

Thunderbolt

Quick Attack

Thunder

Iron Tail

In order to get the Pikachu, players should choose the Mystery Gift option from the game's menu and enter the code PIKACHU20. You can then pick up your Pokemon from the deliveryman waiting inside any Pokemon Center. To get this Hoenn-inspired Pikachu, you have to input this code between now and October 2.

It's important to note you can only receive one of the six Pikachu during the promotion, so if you already got last week's Pikachu with Ash's original hat, you can't get this week's Pikachu too. Here's the full distribution schedule, if you'd like to hold out for a different Pikachu coming up:

September 19-25: Original hat (DONE)

September 26-October 2: Hoenn hat (Ruby/Sapphire)

October 3-9: Sinnoh hat (Diamond/Pearl)

October 10-16: Unova hat (Black/White)

October 17-23: Kalos hat (X/Y)

October 24-30: Alola hat (Sun/Moon)

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You will receive its a limited theatrical run on November 5-6. You can find your nearest theater showing the film on Fathom Events. Anyone who attends will also receive a bonus Ash's Pikachu Pokemon TCG card and a special QR code to use in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, coming to 3DS on November 17. Scanning that code will get you a different Pikachu wearing the cap that's featured in the movie.