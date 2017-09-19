Special Pikachu Giveaway For Pokemon Sun And Moon Begins Today

Nintendo has begun distributing another free Pokemon for Sun and Moon. Beginning today, players can add a special Pikachu wearing Ash's hat to their teams.

In honor of the series' 20th anniversary film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, Nintendo is giving away six different Pikachu, each of which sports one of the caps that Ash wore throughout the anime. Additionally, each Pikachu also comes with a slightly different moveset that reflects the attacks it used at that point in the series.

To get a Pikachu, choose the Mystery Gift option from the games' menu screen and input the code "PIKACHU20" when prompted. You can then pick your Pikachu up from the deliveryman waiting inside any of the games' Pokemon Centers. However, you can only receive one of the six Pikachu, and the one you get depends on when you enter the code. The full distribution schedule is below:

September 19-25: Original hat

September 26-October 2: Hoenn hat (Ruby/Sapphire)

October 3-9: Sinnoh hat (Diamond/Pearl)

October 10-16: Unover hat (Black/White)

October 17-23: Kalos hat (X/Y)

October 24-30: Alola hat (Sun/Moon)

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You will receive a limited theatrical run on November 5-6. You can find your nearest venue and purchase tickets for the film through Fathom Events. Those who attend a showing will also receive a bonus Ash's Pikachu Pokemon TCG card, as well as a special QR code to use in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, which release for 3DS on November 17. Scanning the code will get you a different Pikachu wearing the cap that's featured in the movie.