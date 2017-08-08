New Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been updated on Nintendo Switch and Wii U. According to Nintendo, version 1.3.1 fixes some bugs and introduces a new Zelda-specific news channel on Switch called Tips from the Wild.

The news channel will allow players to obtain in-game items, though it's currently unclear what those items might be. Nintendo says certain items may not be available, "depending on your game progress and location." The channel will be accessible through the the News tab in the Switch's Home menu from August 9.

Breath of the Wild's Wii U version has also been updated, and the patch includes "various fixes to improve gameplay." The update has also fixed an issue in the first DLC expansion, The Master Trials, in which defeating certain enemies would not count toward your completion rate. Check out the full patch notes, via Nintendo, at the bottom of this article.

Nintendo recently revealed that Breath of the Wild has sold nearly 4 million copies. The open-world title was met with critical acclaim when it launched in March, including a 10/10 in GameSpot's review. Critic Peter Brown called it "the most impressive game Nintendo has ever created." Read more in our full Zelda: Breath of the Wild review.

In other Zelda news, series producer Eiji Aonuma has spoken at length about the game's art and given fans a glimpse of Breath of the Wild's next DLC pack, The Champions' Ballad. The expansion is scheduled to launch "holiday 2017." It will feature a new dungeon and story that revolves around the four champions from Link's era and will also introduce new gear. Players can only purchase The Champions' Ballad as part of Breath of the Wild's $20 Expansion Pass, which also includes the recently released Master Trials DLC pack.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Version 1.3.1 Patch Notes