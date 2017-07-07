Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Second DLC Shown In New Footage

New footage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's upcoming story DLC has been released, and more narrative details have been confirmed by series producer Eiji Aonuma.

The developer stated that you'll still play as Link in the Champions' Ballad expansion, but that you'll learn more about Zelda along the way. Take a look at the new development footage below.

Mr Aonuma confirmed you'll still play as Link in The Champions' Ballad, but learn more about #Zelda along the way pic.twitter.com/DvRbvQuOeb — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

Aonuma was speaking at a Zelda masterclass as part of Japan Expo in Paris, France. In addition to the story snippet, it was confirmed that Link's lobster t-shirt from The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker will return in The Champions' Ballad, and another Zelda art book is on the way, focusing on Breath of the Wild. The two previous books in the series have focused on Hyrule's history and The Legend of Zelda's art, respectively.

We got our first look at The Champions' Ballad at E3 this year. Nintendo says the expansion will add "new challenges that will let players enjoy a new dungeon and a new original story" when it launches in holiday 2017. The add-on is included in the $20 / £18 season pass, which also contains the recently-released Master Trails DLC pack.

Along with a harder difficulty mode (which uses its own separate save slots), The Master Trials introduces an assortment of new costumes such as the Tingle Outfit and Phantom Armor, a Travel Medallion that allows players to create a temporary quick-travel point, and a system that tracks the path you traveled around Hyrule.

The most significant addition, however, is the Trial of the Sword. Like the Cave of Ordeals from previous Zelda titles, this 45-room challenge tasks players will battling through a series of increasingly difficult encounters. You begin the Trial without any armor or equipment and can only fight using the weapons you acquire during the challenge. Completing the Trial of the Sword lets players wield the Master Sword in its fully powered-up state.

