Nintendo Switch Sales Near 5 Million In First Four Months On Sale

The Nintendo Switch has sold nearly five million units since its launch in March, the Japanese publisher announced today. The company stated in its quarterly earnings report that the hybrid console had shifted 4.7 million units by the end of June 2017. Switch sales are projected to reach 10 million by the end of March next year.

Elsewhere, the system's biggest sellers include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild--which sold 3.92 million units up to the end of June (though it's unclear whether this also includes Wii U software sales)--and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, of which 3.5 million copies were sold in the same period. The only other Switch game to sell over 1 million units by then was Arms, whose sales stood at 1.18 million. The console's latest big title, Splatoon 2, was not considered in the April-June report as its launch came in July.

The Switch's strong showing follows a launch that saw it ship 2.74 million units in March alone--however, that figure applies to units shipped to retailers only, and not consumer sales. Today's earnings report says nearly 2 million more units have been sold through to consumers since, leading to an increase in year-on-year revenue. Check out all the details from Nintendo's financial highlights here.

Supply shortages continue to be an issue for the Switch, and it seems likely that sales would be even higher were it not for that. GameStop has suggested that could be a problem for the entire year, and Nintendo of Japan recently apologized for the situation.