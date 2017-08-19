New Uncharted Movie Details Revealed

Uncharted is being made into a movie, with Stranger Things and Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy attached to direct, with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland playing a young Nathan Drake. Now, Levy has discussed the film in more detail, saying he and writer Joe Carnahan are trying to make "an Indiana Jones-type" franchise for the audience who didn't grow up with Indiana Jones.

"For me, it was the fact that the game is awesome--the spirit of the game, with its action set pieces, its imaginative settings, and above all the kind of rogue swagger of Nathan. Those are things that I think make for a great movie," Levy told Nerdist, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Carnahan previously talked about how the characters Drake and Indiana Jones are not all that similar, with the film overall having an "anti-Indiana Jones" feel to it.

The Uncharted movie won't be a direct adaptation of any of the games, which is probably for the best, as Levy acknowledged this can be a troubling and difficult route to take. Levy had an "aha" moment for the story when speaking with Holland.

"He kind of put it really succinctly in saying, if we do the origin of Drake--Tom Holland as younger Drake--that is something that we haven't seen as the plot of game 1, 2, 3, 4," Levy said. "We've seen a snippet of an origin of Sully and Drake meeting in the past, but here's maybe an opportunity to do a treasure-hunting action movie with attitude, with a protagonist and chapter of the protagonist's life that you can't get for free at home by just playing the game."

The Uncharted series is know for its huge set pieces, and overall you can expect the film to attempt to embody the "spirit and the tone and the attitude" of the game series, Levy said.

An Uncharted movie has been in the works for years now, having been announced back in 2009. Actors whose names were connected to leading roles over the years included Mark Wahlberg, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Amy Adams, and Scarlett Johansson. Chris Pratt is among those to pass on the role of Drake.

There has been some controversy over the Uncharted movie. After a script was completed, game developer Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann later denied a comment from Carnahan suggesting the developer was happy with the movie. Druckmann said Naughty Dog had not seen the script and that he wished Carnahan would "stop implying that he has our support."

The next Uncharted game, The Lost Legacy, comes out on PS4 on August 22. Unlike the mainline series, The Lost Legacy stars Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross in a story involving the Tusk of Ganesh. GameSpot's review scored the game a 9/10.