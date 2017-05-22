Uncharted Movie Now A Prequel, Will Star Young Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland

Sony Pictures has decided on a new direction for its film adaptation of the Uncharted series. Rather than casting someone as the Nathan Drake we've become accustomed to seeing in the games, it's going back in time.

According to Deadline, Sony has decided to turn its Uncharted movie into a prequel. It will feature the 20-year-old Tom Holland--the current big-screen Spider-Man--in the role of Drake, with Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Night at the Museum) directing. Inspiration was drawn from a sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, which revealed the first encounter between Drake and his longtime buddy, Victor Sullivan. A script has not yet been written for this new concept, and there's no word on who will pen it.

The report states the idea was conceptualized by Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman "after seeing the latest cut" of Spider-Man: Homecoming. That movie marks the second time Holland will play Spider-Man, following last year's Captain America: Civil War.

An Uncharted movie has been in the works for years now, having been announced back in 2009. Actors whose names have been connected to leading roles over the years include Mark Wahlberg, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Amy Adams, and Scarlett Johansson. Chris Pratt is among those to pass on the role of Drake.

Earlier this year, we learned that a new script had been completed for the movie by Joe Carnahan (Smokin' Aces, The A-Team). Game developer Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann later denied a comment from Carnahan suggesting the developer was happy with the movie. Druckmann said Naughty Dog had not seen the script and that he wished Carnahan would "stop implying that he has our support."