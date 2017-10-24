Injustice 2 Coming To PC This Fall On Steam

Injustice 2 is getting a PC release. Today, Warner Bros. Interactive confirmed the acclaimed superhero fighting game will be coming to Steam later this fall. The port is being handled by Polish studio QLOC, which was also responsible for porting another NetherRealm fighting game, Mortal Kombat XL, to PC.

While Warner Bros. has yet to announce a release date for the PC version of Injustice 2, players will be able to try it for themselves very soon. Beginning tomorrow, October 25, an open beta will be available to download and play through Steam. Warner Bros. hasn't specified how long the beta will be available or which characters it will include.

Injustice 2 is already available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game released this past May for the two platforms to critical acclaim. GameSpot awarded it a 9/10 in our Injustice 2 review; critic Peter Brown said of the title, "NetherRealm has delivered a fighting game that can be enjoyed by new players and pros alike in ways that go beyond pure competition." The upcoming PC release may not be the game's last port, as NetherRealm boss Ed Boon says he likes the idea of bringing Injustice 2 to Nintendo Switch.

Injustice 2's newest DLC character, Atom, was announced earlier this month. He will be available in the game's third fighter pack beginning this December. The latest character to arrive to the game was Mortal Kombat mainstay Raiden, who is part of Fighter Pack #2 along with Black Manta and the still-to-come Hellboy.