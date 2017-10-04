Injustice 2's Next DLC Character Has Been Revealed, Watch The Trailer Here

The next DLC character for fighting game sequel Injustice 2 has been announced. The Atom is coming to NetherRealm's Xbox One and PlayStation 4 brawler "soon," according to the announcement video.

The Atom AKA Ryan Choi is armed with "quantum shrinking technology" and the "subatomic power of the quantum bio-belt" to wreck his foes. Check out the video embedded above to see the Atom in action. As you can see in the trailer, the Atom can shift from his super-small size to full size basically instantly in the middle of a fight.

According to ComicBook, the Atom will be available through Injustice 2's third character pack, beginning in December. Injustice 2's second character pack included Black Manta, Hellboy, and Raiden, the latter just being released today.

The Atom's announcement was made tonight during the Chasing the Cup Injustice 2 fighting game TV special on the CW.