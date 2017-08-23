Injustice 2's Fighter Pack 2 DLC Features Hellboy; First Character Releases In September

With three DLC characters already in the bag, the next batch of three post-launch characters for Injustice 2 has been announced. As part of Gamescom, WB and NetherRealm Studios released a trailer showcasing the main additions in Fighter Pack 2. Like Fighter Pack 1, this next DLC consists of three new characters.

One of these is a carryover from NetherRealm's other fighting game series, Mortal Kombat. Raiden is joined by DC bad guy Black Manta and the biggest surprise of the bunch--Hellboy. The trailer (watch it below) doesn't show off any gameplay, instead showing poor Sub-Zero being launched into a wall by Raiden. From there, the three new characters have a showdown, with Hellboy snatching one of Black Manta's missiles out of the air and using it to light a cigar.

Fighter Pack 2 goes on sale on September 12, with its first character--Black Manta--also being available that day. The trailer states a worldwide gameplay reveal for him is coming on Sunday, May 27, but that's a typo--it will in fact be happening this Sunday, August 27. You can watch a livestream at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET / 12 AM BST on NetherRealm's Twitch channel.

Fighter Pack 2 is included with Injustice 2's Ultimate Edition or can be purchased separately. Fighter Pack 1 was priced at $20, with its individual characters--Sub-Zero, Red Hood, and Starfire--costing $6 each. There's no word yet on what other content will be included with Fighter Pack 2; its predecessor included a shader pack and a Premiere skin.