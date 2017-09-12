Injustice 2's Black Manta DLC Release Date Confirmed, Out Now For Some

The next DLC character for the superhero fighting game Injustice 2 is now available for some players. Those in the US who've purchased the game's Fighter Pack 2 can play as Black Manta right now (and tomorrow in Europe), while everyone else will be able to pick the character up individually next week, on September 19.

Black Manta is the first DLC character from Injustice 2's second Fighter Pack. Warner Bros. and developer NetherRealm unveiled the supervillain last month during Gamescom. We got our first look at him in action during a developer livestream several days later. Along with daggers and other weapons, Black Manta can hover in the air using his jetpack and fire energy beams from his eyes.

As with the first Fighter Pack, Fighter Pack 2 will consist of three DLC characters in total. In addition to Black Manta, the pack will introduce longtime Mortal Kombat character Raiden and, unexpectedly, Hellboy to the roster. NetherRealm hasn't announced a release date for the two remaining characters yet.

Fighter Pack 2 is included in Injustice 2's Ultimate Edition, but players can also purchase it separately. The first Fighter Pack was priced at $20. Each of its individual fighters--Sub-Zero, Red Hood, and Starfire--ran for $6 apiece.