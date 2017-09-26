FIFA 18 Is Out Today For Some; Here’s How To Play Early

Good news for (some) football fans everywhere: FIFA 18 is out for pre-order customers today. Although the game doesn't officially launch until Friday, September 29, anyone who pre-ordered the Ronaldo Edition or Icon Edition gets three days' early access, meaning the game should now be playable.

If you didn't pre-order either of the Ronaldo or Icon Editions, they are available to purchase now on the PlayStation Store or on Xbox Live. The Ronaldo Edition costs US $80 / £80 / AU $120, while the Icon Edition will set you back US $100 / £90 / AU $130. For reference, that's a little more expensive than the standard version, which is currently US $60 / £60 / AU $100.

In our FIFA 18 review, we awarded the game a 7/10. "It's off the pitch that EA excels," we said. "From the variety of game modes on offer and how everything's presented, to the constant updates in FUT's Team of the Week, Daily Objectives, and discussion of real-world happenings in commentary, FIFA 18 captures the world of football and confidently translates it into a video game. On the pitch, however, EA's soccer series is still lagging far behind PES 2018's more fluid, satisfying football. This year's improvements are welcome, but more needs to be done in the coming years if FIFA is to be a world-beater once again."

For those who don't feel like dropping so much cash to play the game early, FIFA 18's demo is out now for free, while EA Access members can also play a 10 hour trial of the game for no extra cost. Alternatively, PES 2018 also has a free demo out now. For more on EA's soccer giant though, take a look at FIFA 18's new career mode features or Ultimate Team features. Alternatively, check out our FIFA 18 on Switch interview.