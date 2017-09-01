FIFA 18: Career Mode's New Features Revealed

Less than a month until the game comes out, EA has finally detailed FIFA 18's Career Mode and how it iterates on FIFA 17's. The biggest improvements to the mode revolve around transfers, though there are some other nice touches too.

Rather than submitting an offer for a player and then waiting for an email response, FIFA 18 allows you to conduct transfer negotiations in real-time, seemingly as part of an interactive cutscene. This involves first meeting with a representative of the selling club and agreeing a fee for the player in question, before then negotiating personal terms with the star's agent.

Once a transfer is completed, you'll be treated to a "dynamic news clip," imitating those seen in real-world sports coverage when a player or manager gives a press conference. These types of clips will also be seen when a player wins a Player of the Month award or when you win a competition.

Training has also been expanded with "15+" new skill games with which to improve your players. You can create drills and assign them to specific players or groups of players, which EA says will allow you to develop young players or manage a player's return from injury.

Elsewhere, Career Mode benefits from the features FIFA 18 boasts as a whole, including more realistic and diverse atmospheres, more authentic playing styles, and the ability to make quick subs during the match, without having to pause.

Given FIFA 18's Frostbite Engine powers many of these features--particularly the interactive transfer negotiations--it is currently unclear whether the improvements will carry over to the Switch version, since that edition of the game does not run on Frostbite. The Switch game also doesn't include The Journey mode, though Ultimate Team is included in an almost fully-featured form.

EA revealed FIFA 18's Ultimate Team portion last month. The popular multiplayer mode will include a new feature called Stories, in which classic players will receive three rare cards for different stages in their career. Lots more is coming to FUT this year--check out all the new features here.

FIFA 18 was first revealed in June, and it launches for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS3, Xbox 360, and PC on September 29. Customers who preorder the Ronaldo Edition or Icon Edition will get to play it three days early, while EA Access and Origin Access members can enjoy a 10-hour trial on Xbox One/PC starting September 21. We've played an early version of FIFA 18--check out what we thought here.