PES 2018 Demo Available Now On PS4 And Xbox One

PES 2018's release date isn't far away, but if you're eager to play the game ahead of its launch, its demo is available right now on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. It appears that unlike the full game, the demo--which weighs in at between 4 and 5 GB, depending on platform--is not available on PC.

Eleven teams are playable--including Barcelona, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Brazil, Argentina, and Germany--across two stadiums: Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park and Barcelona's Camp Nou. Curiously, however, you cannot change your team's formation in the demo version.

The trial follows an open beta which was held in July. That only let you play online multiplayer matches however, while this demo version allows offline play for the first time.

In other PES 2018 news, publisher Konami announced recently that retired English football star David Beckham will be a playable Legend in myClub, the game's FIFA Ultimate Team rival. He joins a list of playable Legends that also includes Diego Maradona, who previously threatened to sue Konami. The two parties later settled their dispute and Maradona will now act as a PES ambassador for the next three years.

PES 2018 launches for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC on September 12, around two weeks ahead of its main rival, FIFA 18, comes out worldwide. We played both titles at Gamescom last week, and you can see what we thought here.