FIFA 18 Demo Released; Here's How To Download And What's In It

Try out EA's newest pro soccer game now.

FIFA 18
Ahead of its full release next week, a demo for FIFA 18 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The demo includes 12 teams--including top clubs Manchester United and Bayern Munich--and the Kick Off mode to try. 

Additionally, demo users can check out a part of the single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns. Head below to see a full rundown of what's in the FIFA 18 demo.

You can download the FIFA 18 demo using the links below:

FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

FIFA 18 Demo Teams:

  • Manchester United
  • Manchester City
  • Real Madrid CF
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Juventus F.C.
  • FC Bayern Munich
  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
  • LA Galaxy
  • Toronto FC
  • Boca Juniors
  • C.D. Guadalajara
  • Vissel Kobe

FIFA 18 Demo Stadiums

  • Santiago Bernabéu
  • La Bombonera
  • StubHub Center
  • King Fahd Stadium

FIFA 18 Demo The Journey Mode

  • You can try a sample of the single-player mode, but it's not immediately clear what it entails or how limited it may be.


FIFA 18
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
