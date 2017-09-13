FIFA 18 Demo Released; Here's How To Download And What's In It
Try out EA's newest pro soccer game now.
Ahead of its full release next week, a demo for FIFA 18 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The demo includes 12 teams--including top clubs Manchester United and Bayern Munich--and the Kick Off mode to try.
Additionally, demo users can check out a part of the single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns. Head below to see a full rundown of what's in the FIFA 18 demo.
You can download the FIFA 18 demo using the links below:
FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.
FIFA 18 Demo Teams:
- Manchester United
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid CF
- Atlético de Madrid
- Juventus F.C.
- FC Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
- LA Galaxy
- Toronto FC
- Boca Juniors
- C.D. Guadalajara
- Vissel Kobe
FIFA 18 Demo Stadiums
- Santiago Bernabéu
- La Bombonera
- StubHub Center
- King Fahd Stadium
FIFA 18 Demo The Journey Mode
- You can try a sample of the single-player mode, but it's not immediately clear what it entails or how limited it may be.
