FIFA 18 Demo Released; Here's How To Download And What's In It

Ahead of its full release next week, a demo for FIFA 18 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The demo includes 12 teams--including top clubs Manchester United and Bayern Munich--and the Kick Off mode to try.

Additionally, demo users can check out a part of the single-player mode, The Journey: Hunter Returns. Head below to see a full rundown of what's in the FIFA 18 demo.

You can download the FIFA 18 demo using the links below:

FIFA 18 launches on September 29 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

FIFA 18 Demo Teams:

Manchester United

Manchester City

Real Madrid CF

Atlético de Madrid

Juventus F.C.

FC Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

LA Galaxy

Toronto FC

Boca Juniors

C.D. Guadalajara

Vissel Kobe

FIFA 18 Demo Stadiums

Santiago Bernabéu

La Bombonera

StubHub Center

King Fahd Stadium

FIFA 18 Demo The Journey Mode

You can try a sample of the single-player mode, but it's not immediately clear what it entails or how limited it may be.



