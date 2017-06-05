FIFA 18 Release Date Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Publisher EA has revealed when you'll be able to get your hands on FIFA 18. The footballing giant will be available from September 29 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.

Preorder customers get three days' early access, while EA Access and Origin Access members can enjoy a 10-hour trial on Xbox One/PC starting September 21.

For the first time, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the game's cover, and he stars in the first trailer, which you can watch above.

Additionally, FIFA Ultimate Team Legends have been renamed for FIFA 18, and they're no longer exclusive to Xbox. They're now called Icons, and in FIFA 18 you can get them on PS4 and PC as well as on Xbox One.

Further details are yet to be revealed, though the company had previously said the story-driven Journey mode would also return from FIFA 17.

FIFA's main rival, PES 2018, launches for last-gen and current-gen consoles as well as PC on September 14, 2017, two weeks ahead of EA's behemoth. You can read more about Konami's challenger here.