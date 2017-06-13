E3 2017: Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Remake Announced By Nintendo

Nintendo has announced a new entry in its popular Mario & Luigi series. It's called Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions, and it's coming to 3DS on October 6, 2017.

It's a remake of the first game in the series, Superstar Saga, with "updated graphics and a new Minion Quest mode" in which you can control some of Bowser's servants.

The announcement was made after Nintendo's 25-minute Spotlight presentation. In that stream, the company revealed new games in the Pokemon, Metroid, and Yoshi series.

Elsewhere in the stream, the company confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. In addition, it revealed a new Kirby game and and showed off new Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC. Finally, it showcased some of the wacky mechanics in Super Mario Odyssey. Its post-conference livestream also revealed that a Metroid 2 remake is coming to 3DS.

