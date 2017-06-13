E3 2017: In Place Of Pokemon Stars, New Nintendo Switch Pokemon RPG Announced

While Nintendo didn't announce the rumored game Pokemon Stars at E3 2017 that many were expecting (or hoping for), Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara did have exciting news for series fans. Game Freak has begun development on a Nintendo Switch-exclusive, "core RPG" Pokemon game. Little is known about the game based on Nintendo's tease, and Ishihara didn't reveal a specific release date, saying only that Pokemon Switch "may not release for more than a year."

Nintendo's recent, pre-E3 brought word of new, updated 3DS versions of last year's Pokemon Sun and Moon. The only news regarding a Pokemon game for Switch was the announcement of Pokken Tournament DX. Along with the Pokemon news, Nintendo also dropped several major announcements today including a release date for Super Mario Odyssey, new Yoshi and Kirby games on their way for Switch, and details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's upcoming DLC packs.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the Nintendo Spotlight presentation, you can check out this roundup of all the announcements. For all of our event coverage, head over to GameSpot's E3 hub.