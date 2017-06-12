E3 2017: Every Xbox One X-Enhanced Game At The Show
Here's a list of all the games confirmed to have Xbox One X / Scorpio support at E3.
E3 is upon us, and Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Scorpio console as the Xbox One X. We already knew a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like, and now we know it'll launch November 7, priced at US $499 / £449 / AU $649.
At its press briefing, Microsoft revealed its Xbox One X Enhanced program, which aims to update existing games with support for the new console.
Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games confirmed at E3 to get Xbox One X 4K support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed during the conference. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017, or take a look at our wrap-up of all the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference news.
All The Xbox One X Scorpio 4K Games Confirmed At E3
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Astroneer
- Black Desert
- Chess Ultra
- Crackdown 3
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Doom
- Dishonored 2
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Halo Wars 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Madden NFL 18
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Need For Speed: Payback
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rime
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- State of Decay 2
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- The Artful Escape
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Last Night
- The Surge
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
