E3 2017: Every Xbox One X-Enhanced Game At The Show

E3 is upon us, and Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Scorpio console as the Xbox One X. We already knew a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like, and now we know it'll launch November 7, priced at US $499 / £449 / AU $649.

At its press briefing, Microsoft revealed its Xbox One X Enhanced program, which aims to update existing games with support for the new console.

Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games confirmed at E3 to get Xbox One X 4K support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed during the conference. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017, or take a look at our wrap-up of all the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference news.

All The Xbox One X Scorpio 4K Games Confirmed At E3