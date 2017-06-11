E3 2017: BioWare's New Game Anthem Confirmed For PS4, Xbox One, PC; 2018 Release Date Set

EA gave the world its first look at BioWare's new IP, Anthem, during Microsoft's E3 press conference today. While the game was shown running on the new Xbox One X console, it wasn't clear what other platforms would host the title. EA has now cleared the air and confirmed that Anthem is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It launches sometime in Fall 2018.

Developed by BioWare Edmonton, the studio behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Anthem is a new sci-fi action game set in a "vast open world." The game pits players in the role of a Freelancer tasked with exploring unknown planets and protecting humanity. You'll be able to outfit your Freelancer with customizable exo-suits called Javelins, which can be equipped with a range of new gear you either craft or acquire.

The game is being "built around a live service" and features a heavy emphasis on cooperative play. EA has confirmed that up to four players can team up to complete missions together. During today's gameplay demonstration, we got our first look at one called "Hell or High Water," which took players through a dense jungle filled with giant creatures and through a bioluminescent underwater cavern.

Like a number of other of titles, the game will run in 4K and feature other enhancements when played on Xbox One X. You can watch the full gameplay demonstration from Microsoft's press conference here. You can also find more news from today's press conference in our roundup. For other other news, impressions, and videos from this year's E3, check out our E3 2017 hub.