E3 2017: All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At The Show
Here's a list of all the games confirmed to have Xbox One X / Scorpio support at E3.
E3 is upon us, and Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Scorpio console as the Xbox One X. We already knew a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like, and now we know it'll launch November 7, priced at US $499 / £449 / AU $649.
At its press briefing, Microsoft revealed its Xbox One X Enhanced program, which aims to update existing games with support for the new console.
Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games confirmed at E3 to get Xbox One X support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017, or take a look at our wrap-up of all the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference news.
All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At E3
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Chess Ultra
- Dead Rising 4
- Doom
- Dishonored 2
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Halo Wars 2
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Madden NFL 18
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Need For Speed: Payback
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Portal Knights
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rime
- Rocket League
- Slime Rancher
- Superhot
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Surge
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
