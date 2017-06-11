E3 2017: All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At The Show

E3 is upon us, and Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Scorpio console as the Xbox One X. We already knew a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like, and now we know it'll launch November 7, priced at US $499 / £449 / AU $649.

At its press briefing, Microsoft revealed its Xbox One X Enhanced program, which aims to update existing games with support for the new console.

Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games confirmed at E3 to get Xbox One X support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017, or take a look at our wrap-up of all the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference news.

All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At E3