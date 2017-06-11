E3 2017: All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At The Show

Here's a list of all the games confirmed to have Xbox One X / Scorpio support at E3.

E3 is upon us, and Microsoft has unveiled its new Xbox Scorpio console as the Xbox One X. We already knew a decent amount about the new device, from its specs to what its dev kit looks like, and now we know it'll launch November 7, priced at US $499 / £449 / AU $649.

At its press briefing, Microsoft revealed its Xbox One X Enhanced program, which aims to update existing games with support for the new console.

Here, we're gathering together a list of all the games confirmed at E3 to get Xbox One X support; we will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. For more, you can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017, or take a look at our wrap-up of all the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference news.

All The Xbox One X Scorpio Games Confirmed At E3

  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Astroneer
  • Chess Ultra
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Doom
  • Dishonored 2
  • Everspace
  • Fallout 4
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Gears of War 4
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hitman
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Killer Instinct
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Minecraft
  • Need For Speed: Payback
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins
  • Portal Knights
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Rime
  • Rocket League
  • Slime Rancher
  • Superhot
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • The Surge
  • The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
  • Titanfall 2
  • Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
