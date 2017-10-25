DC's Deathstroke Movie In The Works With The Raid Director

Though the character of Deathstroke was originally set to debut in a standalone Batman film back when Ben Affleck was writing and directing the project, it seems plans have changed. DC Entertainment is now moving forward with a Deathstroke solo film, which makes it the company's third villain-centric project, after Suicide Squad and the Black Adam movie that Dwayne Johnson will star in.

According to a report from The Wrap, The Raid director Gareth Evans is in early talks to helm the project, from a script he'll also write. Joe Manganiello is attached to star as the comic book villain, whose real name is Slade Wilson.

The news comes after Evans pitched his idea for a Deathstroke film to DC Entertainment, who liked what he came up with. It's unknown how the project would impact the plot of the standalone Batman movie, which Manganiello was originally slated to play Deathstroke in. When director Matt Reeves was brought onto the project, he said the previous script would not be used.

Deathstroke, who also goes by the name Deathstroke the Terminator in comics, debuted in a 1980 issue of New Teen Titans. Since then, the assassin has appeared in a variety of comic books and animated series. Should this film move forward, it will not be the first time a live-action Deathstroke has been portrayed. Manu Bennett has played a version of the character on Arrow since Season 1 of the CW series.

While there is no announced release date for Deathstroke or the standalone Batman film in the works, Justice League will be in theaters on November 17.