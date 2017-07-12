The Batman Director Says He's Not Using Ben Affleck's Script

Matt Reeves, who is directing the upcoming standalone Batman movie, has revealed that he's not using the script that Ben Affleck wrote alongside Chris Terrior and Geoff Johns. As relayed by THR, speaking on the latest Happy Sad Confused podcast with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Reeves said, "No, it's a new story. It's just starting again."

Affleck himself was also previously attached to direct The Batman, but he later dropped out and was replaced by Reeves. At the time, it was unknown if Reeves would keep Affleck and company's script, and now we know he won't. It's possible some elements are retained, but from the sound of it, Reeves is basically re-writing it.

Affleck's script had Deathstroke as the main villain, and actor Joe Manganiello was reportedly cast in the role. However, it remains to be seen if Reeves' script will keep Deathstroke and Manganiello.

Affleck is still involved in The Batman, of course, as he's starring in it as the Caped Crusader. Reeves has said his vision for The Batman is to tell a "very emotional Batman story." Reeves has also said that he wants The Batman to be a "noir-driven, detective-version" of the Caped Crusader.

As THR mentions, Affleck will appear at San Diego Comic-Con next week for a Justice League panel. You can bet someone will ask him about The Batman.

Reeves' next movie is War for the Planet of the Apes, which hits theaters this weekend.

