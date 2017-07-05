The Batman Director Teases A "Very Emotional Batman Story"

The director of the upcoming standalone Batman movie has shed some new light on the tone and direction of The Batman, while he also praised Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan. Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, Matt Reeves, whose newest movie War for the Planet of the Apes, is out this month,said he wants to tell a "very emotional Batman story" with the new film. He went on to say, as he's said in the past, that he sees a parallel between Batman and Caesar from Planet of the Apes.

"They're both damaged characters who are grappling to the do the right thing in a very imperfect world," Reeves said (via IGN). "A world that's filled with all of the corruption that is human."

Reeves previously teased that he wants The Batman to be a "noir-driven, detective-version" of the Caped Crusader. He added that the time that he was drawn to the film because of the "emotionality" he saw in it. He said he was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock, and now he's showed praise on The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan.

"What I love that [Nolan] did was that he took the genre seriously," Reeves said.

Also in the Yahoo! Movies interview, Reeves said big studios today are more interested in a "very narrow band of films." But he believes The Batman has more potential than meets the eye in terms of its depth storytelling opportunities.

"It's interesting because I was obsessed with both as a child, and yet there is something potentially very adult about what you can explore under the cover of that fantasy," Reeves said. "That is what draws me to it, and that's what I'm excited about."

In other news, Reeves recently confirmed that Affleck will still star in The Batman, after he dropped out of the director's chair earlier this year.