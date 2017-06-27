The Batman Director Reveals What Kind Of Movie It Will Be

What kind of movie will the new Batman film be? According to director Matt Reeves, he's aiming for it to show an "almost noir-driven, detective version" of the Caped Crusader.

In an interview with New Trailer Buzz, Reeves started off by pointing out that work is just now beginning on The Batman, as he only recently concluded War for the Planet of the Apes. That being said, it sounds like Reeves already has an established plan for the direction he wants to take The Batman--and it sounds pretty cool.

"We're just beginning [on The Batman]," Reeves said (via Batman-News and IGN). "These movies are so intensive. One of the reasons I was drawn to it is ... I see a parallel emotionally between Cesar [from Planet of the Apes] and Batman in that they are both characters who are tortured and trying to grapple within themselves to find the way to do the right thing in a very imperfect, and to some degree corrupt, world."

Reeves went on to say he wants to make The Batman being a very "point-of-view-driven" film that lets viewers experience what it's like to be Batman. If it works out, viewers will have a better idea of the struggles Batman goes through and what drives him.

"And so it's really that emotionality that I am interested in. I want to do a very point-of-view-driven [film]. In all the films what I try to do, in almost a Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become the character and you empathise with that point of view," he said. "And I think there is a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point of view driven in a very, very powerful way. And hopefully it is going to connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart."

In other news, Reeves recently confirmed that Affleck will still star in The Batman, after he dropped out of the director's chair earlier this year.

Very little is known about The Batman in terms of the story, but we do know that that Joe Manganiello had been cast in the role of the villain Deathstoke. You can see some test footage of Manganiello as the character right here.