Cool Custom Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Look Like Poke Balls

Despite its relatively short time on the market, there has been no shortage of impressive custom Nintendo Switch designs. Now, one enterprising Pokemon fan has customized the system's Joy-Cons to resemble one of the series' most iconic items.

On Reddit, user BostianALX shared images of their custom Joy-Cons, which have been painted red-and-white to look like Poke Balls. Bostian outlined the process that was taken to paint the controllers on the image-sharing website Imgur. We've shared some of the photos below, but you can find the full post here.

Aside from the standard grey and neon red and blue variants, Nintendo has offered very few official Joy-Con colors; a set of yellow controllers was released alongside Arms, while neon green and pink versions accompanied Splatoon 2 (though the latter aren't currently available to purchase in the US). Fans, however, have created some beautiful custom Switch designs. One user known as Clown TV designed a Switch skin that resembles the Super Famicom. The game controller company ColorWare, meanwhile, released a pair of specially painted Joy-Cons that look like NES controllers, which fans can order from its website. Those customized controllers, however, run for $200.

The first Pokemon title arriving on Switch is Pokken Tournament DX, a deluxe port of the Wii U fighting game. The title launches on September 22, and alongside it, Hori is releasing a special Pokken Tournament Pro Pad controller. A "core" Pokemon RPG is also in development for the console, though that will not arrive until "2018 or later" according to Nintendo's release calendar.