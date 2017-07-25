Switch's Pokemon Fighting Game Controller Up For Pre-Order

The Wii U Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament is arriving for Nintendo Switch this September, and it supports a number of different controller options, including the Switch Pro Controller and a single Joy-Con. Arguably the best way to play the game, however, is with Hori's unique Pokken Tournament controller, which is now up for pre-order on Amazon.

The limited edition Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad is an officially licensed wired USB controller that launches alongside the game on September 22. It features a 9.8-foot cable and is modeled after the controller from the Pokken Tournament arcade cabinet. You can see an image of it below.

The Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad retails for $25. An identical controller was released for the Wii U title last year, and players who purchased that one will be able to use it with the upcoming Switch version. However, neither of the Pokken Tournament controllers features rumble and "may not function properly" with other games.

Pokken Tournament is a Tekken-style 3D fighting game developed by Bandai Namco. The title was originally released for Wii U in March 2016, nearly a full year after it made its arcade debut in Japan. The upcoming Switch version is a "deluxe" port and features additional content, including five new playable Pokemon: the arcade-exclusive Empoleon, Darkrai, Crogunk, and Scizor, as well as the Pokemon Sun/Moon starter Decidueye, who is exclusive to the Switch release.