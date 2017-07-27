Metroid Prime 4 May Not Release In 2018

Nintendo revealed a slew of new Switch games during its E3 2017 presentation last month, many of which are slated to release for the console in 2018. However, one of the show's most exciting announcements, Metroid Prime 4, may not arrive next year.

Following its most recent earnings call, Nintendo released a document of supplementary information that included a list of release dates for all of the company's announced titles. Two of its E3 reveals, the new Yoshi and Kirby games, are still slated to launch next year, but the document lists Metroid Prime 4's release date as "TBD." This doesn't necessarily preclude the game from being released in 2018, but it does cast some doubt on it.

Additionally, the console's "core" Pokemon RPG is listed for "2018 or later," implying that it may slip out of the calendar year as well. This isn't entirely surprising, however; when Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara announced the title during Nintendo's E3 presentation, he stated it "may not release for more than a year."

Metroid Prime 4 is the first new Metroid Prime title since Corruption released for Wii in 2007. Unlike the original Metroid Prime trilogy, the upcoming installment isn't being developed by Retro Studios, but a new team. Series producer Kensuke Tanabe is still overseeing the project, however.

While Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon may not arrive in 2018, there are still some notable releases in store for Switch next year. In addition to the aforementioned Kirby and Yoshi games, Nintendo will also release a new mainline installment in the Fire Emblem series for the console in 2018. A number of major Switch titles are still on the way throughout the remainder of this year, as well, including Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem Warriors, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.