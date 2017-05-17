Nintendo Switch Getting Splatoon 2 Bundle And New Joy-Con Colors In Japan

Nintendo of Japan has announced a new Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with a copy of Splatoon 2, while a range of accessories themed around the shooter sequel have also been announced.

The bundle comes with a Switch console, as well as neon green and pink Joy-Cons (which combine for a nice, watermelon-looking color) and three packets of Splatoon stickers. Additionally, a new Switch Pro controller, featuring green and pink grips, has been announced for Japan.

New official Nintendo Switch accessories announced for Japan https://t.co/Y2GRrpzw7Q pic.twitter.com/ptOeAOkP34 — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta) May 17, 2017

Splatoon-themed Switch carrying cases and other accessories for the console have been announced. So far, all of these items are confirmed only for Japan, though that doesn't necessarily mean they won't come to other markets.

Splatoon launches on July 21.

There are no Switch game bundles in the United States, in part because Nintendo wants to give people the option to choose whatever games they want.

In other Switch news, the console outsold the Xbox One and PS4 for the second month in a row in the United States during April. Additionally, a Nintendo Direct took place today, and you can see a breakdown of the big news below.