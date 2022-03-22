Best Xbox Game Pass Games Available Now (March 2022)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is quite possibly the best deal in games today. For $15 per month, Game Pass Ultimate grants you access to more than 400 games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as well as hundreds of games for PC as well. With so many games to choose from and a limited number of hours in the day, it can be challenging to pick what to play from the Game Pass library. And if you wait too long, a game you might've liked could leave the service. We've rounded up the 30 best Game Pass games available now. New games arrive on the service just about every week, and old games leave the service, too. We'll continue to update this list as the Game Pass library rotates.

To be clear, there are plenty more excellent games on Xbox Game Pass than the ones we’ve listed below--the service is loaded with worthy games. These are just the games we think every Xbox owner should play. The list includes AAA exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 as well as indie hits like Tunic and Nobody Saves the World.