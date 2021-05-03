Best Nintendo Switch Deals In May 2021: Games, Consoles, And Accessories

It's a great time to be a Nintendo Switch owner. From recent major releases like New Pokemon Snap and Monster Hunter Rise to the ever-growing backlog of hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, there's no shortage of incredible content on the Switch these days. However, as any Switch owner knows, Nintendo games tend to stick at higher prices for much longer than PlayStation or Xbox titles do, so while the console itself is fairly affordable at $300, you can easily rack up the costs paying for $60 games. We're here to help out your wallet by rounding up the best Nintendo Switch deals. From discounts on Switch games and accessories, here are the best savings to take advantage of if you're a Switch owner right now. And if you're considering jumping on the Switch train and picking up the hybrid system for yourself, you can check for any Switch console deals and availability here as well.

Note: The prices reflected below are subject to change due to the ever-fluctuating nature of deals, especially at Amazon. The prices shown were accurate as of our last update.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

There are some great Switch game deals floating around recently, including markdowns on recent releases. New Pokemon Snap is down to $50 at eBay--this is a brand-new copy that comes with free shipping and a money-back guarantee--and Persona 5 Strikers is down to $40 at Best Buy and comes with a free steelbook. There are also some rare first-party deals on games like Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Walmart's discount on Super Mario 3D All-Stars has persevered as well--despite the fact that it was supposed to disappear after March 31. Plus, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale for $40 each, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Mario Odyssey.

Best Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch console availability has been in flux over the past year or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's certainly much easier now to buy the Nintendo Switch than it was in mid-2020, the console still isn't as readily available as it once was. If you're looking for Nintendo Switch console deals, you're better off waiting for an event like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday--and even then, you're likely to find a bundle offer than an outright discount on the Switch itself.

Though it's not huge, there is a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite right now, if you're willing to buy refurbished. Best Buy has certified refurbished Switch Lites available for $20 off. Meanwhile, the main Switch can usually be found in stock at list price somewhere, though you may need to check multiple retailers, and shipping times may take longer than usual.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

From controllers to memory cards and headsets, there's a wide range of Switch accessories that can enhance your overall experience. Check out some of the best Switch accessories currently on sale below.