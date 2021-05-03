The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals In May 2021: Games, Consoles, And Accessories
From Switch games to controllers, microSD cards, and more, here are the best Switch deals available right now.
It's a great time to be a Nintendo Switch owner. From recent major releases like New Pokemon Snap and Monster Hunter Rise to the ever-growing backlog of hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, there's no shortage of incredible content on the Switch these days. However, as any Switch owner knows, Nintendo games tend to stick at higher prices for much longer than PlayStation or Xbox titles do, so while the console itself is fairly affordable at $300, you can easily rack up the costs paying for $60 games. We're here to help out your wallet by rounding up the best Nintendo Switch deals. From discounts on Switch games and accessories, here are the best savings to take advantage of if you're a Switch owner right now. And if you're considering jumping on the Switch train and picking up the hybrid system for yourself, you can check for any Switch console deals and availability here as well.
Note: The prices reflected below are subject to change due to the ever-fluctuating nature of deals, especially at Amazon. The prices shown were accurate as of our last update.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals
There are some great Switch game deals floating around recently, including markdowns on recent releases. New Pokemon Snap is down to $50 at eBay--this is a brand-new copy that comes with free shipping and a money-back guarantee--and Persona 5 Strikers is down to $40 at Best Buy and comes with a free steelbook. There are also some rare first-party deals on games like Splatoon 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Walmart's discount on Super Mario 3D All-Stars has persevered as well--despite the fact that it was supposed to disappear after March 31. Plus, some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale for $40 each, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Mario Odyssey.
New Pokemon Snap
$50 (was $60)See at eBay
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
$50 (was $60)See at Amazon
Persona 5 Strikers
$40 (was $60), includes free steelbookSee at Best Buy
Immortals Fenyx Rising
$30 (was $60)See at Amazon
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
$40 (was $60)See at Walmart
Splatoon 2
$43 (was $60)See at Walmart
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
$40 (was $60)See at Amazon
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
$49.94 (was $60)See at Walmart
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$49.94 (was $60)See at Walmart
Super Mario Odyssey
$40 (was $60) | digitalSee at Amazon
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$40 (was $60)See at Amazon
XCOM 2 Collection
$20 (was $50)See at Amazon
Best Nintendo Switch console deals
Nintendo Switch console availability has been in flux over the past year or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it's certainly much easier now to buy the Nintendo Switch than it was in mid-2020, the console still isn't as readily available as it once was. If you're looking for Nintendo Switch console deals, you're better off waiting for an event like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday--and even then, you're likely to find a bundle offer than an outright discount on the Switch itself.
Though it's not huge, there is a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite right now, if you're willing to buy refurbished. Best Buy has certified refurbished Switch Lites available for $20 off. Meanwhile, the main Switch can usually be found in stock at list price somewhere, though you may need to check multiple retailers, and shipping times may take longer than usual.
Nintendo Switch Lite (refurbished)
$180 (was $200) | Available in gray, yellow, and turquoise
Switch Lite deals are as rare as discounts on the main console, but right now, Best Buy is selling certified refurbished Switch Lites for $180, a nice $20 off their list price. Certified refurbished systems are "thoroughly, painstakingly, and lovingly" tested to work, according to Best Buy, and the refurbished models are also well-rated with 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 100 reviews. You'll get the console in the original box with the AC adapter as well.
Nintendo Switch - Gray
$300
There are no deals on the Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Cons right now, but you can check availability below.
Nintendo Switch - Red/Blue
$300
There are no deals on the Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons right now, but you can check availability below.
Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals
From controllers to memory cards and headsets, there's a wide range of Switch accessories that can enhance your overall experience. Check out some of the best Switch accessories currently on sale below.
Hori D-Pad Switch Controller
$20 (was $25)
Hori makes some of the best third-party Switch controllers, and its D-pad controller fixes a very specific issue that bothers some Switch players. The first-party Joy-Cons don't have a traditional D-pad but rather four directional buttons on the left side, which isn't quite adequate for some games (especially retro titles in the NES/SNES library on Switch). The Hori D-Pad controller replaces your left Joy-Con to give you a standard D-pad, and right now, it's on sale for $20 at Amazon. Keep in mind this is just one left controller; you won't receive a matching right one.
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip
$10 (was $15)
Since the Pro Controller must be purchased separately from the Switch itself, every Switch console comes with a comfort grip that allows the Joy-Cons to be played similar to a traditional controller. While it can't compare to having the Pro Controller quality-wise, these grips can be a nice budget-friendly option for multiplayer if you have multiple Joy-Con pairs lying around. PowerA has its Switch Joy-Con grips on sale for $10 a pop right now, including this adorable yellow Pikachu design. If you need a replacement grip or a second one for multiplayer, this is a cheap way to go.
SanDisk 128GB microSD
$23.50 (was $35)
A microSD card is one of those Switch accessories everyone will need to pick up sooner or later in order to download more games. Amazon tends to have the best deals on these--right now, you can grab a SanDisk 128GB microSD card on sale for $23. Plus, it comes with a cute Super Mario mushroom design on it. If you're looking for more storage, the 256GB version is on sale for $46.
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones
$45 (was $60) with coupon
If you're looking for a great, affordable pair of headphones to use with your Switch, we really like the Cowin E7 headphones, which feature active noise canceling and Bluetooth connectivity (though you'll need a Bluetooth transmitter to connect your headphones to the Switch). The Cowin E7 headphones have a comfortable, over-ear fit and offer up to 30 hours of playtime. You can also use them with other devices, of course, letting you easily switch from your Switch to phone or PC audio. Right now there's an extra 10% off coupon at Amazon, dropping the total price to $45 with free one-day shipping.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
$59 (was $70)
This isn't an uncommon discount for the Switch Pro Controller at Amazon these days, but it's also pretty much the cheapest you'll find it for; plus, other stores still have it at full price. The Switch Pro Controller is probably the first accessory you'll want to pick up after buying the Switch itself, especially if you plan to play the system docked a lot. It's an excellent, comfortable controller with a good weight to it, featuring motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo functionality.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers
Up to 30% off
PowerA's wireless Switch controllers are among our favorite third-party alternatives to the first-party Pro Controller. For one, they're cheaper, and even better: They come in an ever-growing range of cute Nintendo-themed designs, like this Animal Crossing K.K. Slider design shown above. You can find some of them on sale for less than their $50 list price right now. Each of these controllers features two mappable buttons and motion controls, but they don't support HD rumble or Amiibo functionality and run on two AA batteries. Though they're not quite on par with the Pro Controller, PowerA's wireless controllers are a nice budget option and great to have on hand for multiplayer or when your main controller needs to charge.
- K.K. Slider -- $37.69 (
$50)
- Timmy & Tommy Nook -- $40 (
$50)
- Link Silhouette -- $39.90 (
$50)
- Grookey -- $35 (
$50)
- Sobble -- $38.70 (
$50)
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller - Waluigi
$50
There's absolutely no discount here, but we thought you should know you can preorder a Waluigi Switch controller now. It says "Waluigi!" on it in big white letters and will cost you $50. It shares the same features as other PowerA wireless controllers, except this one is rechargeable and doesn't rely on batteries. This purple-and-yellow Waluigi gamepad can grace your home as early as June 4, which is when it ships.
Animal Crossing Controller Gear sale
Up to 33% off accessories
Controller Gear makes a bunch of cute Animal Crossing accessories, and the brand is having a sale on them right now at Amazon. Our favorite is this green Isabelle baseball cap that's perfect for summer, but there are also deals on the Tom Nook beanie, Animal Crossing-themed socks, and more.
