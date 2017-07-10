4K Samsung Monitor On Sale For $280 As Part Of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off and sales for gaming hardware litter the website. One deal that caught our eye is the Samsung U28E590D Monitor, which sports a 28-inch screen and 4K resolution. For the next few hours, it'll be priced at $280; many Prime Day deals only last for short window, so you'll have to make purchase decisions rather quickly.

It's also equipped with FreeSync technology which helps match the monitor's refresh rate with the framerate of games, if you have an AMD graphics card. This monitor has a TN panel and a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. Take note that 4K is a resolution of 3840x2160 and you'll need a powerful PC with a fast video card to run games smoothly. If you need more perspective on 4K and what it means for games, check out our brief explainer.

Samsung U28E590D Monitor

Good deals on PC gaming peripherals are also scattered across Amazon, such as the HyperX Cloud Revolver headset for just $90 and the Logitech G610 mechanical keyboard for $70. Let us know of any other deals worth mentioning in the comments below.