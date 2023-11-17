Grab Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart For Cheap During Black Friday 2023

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is on sale for only $30 right now (down from $70). Rift Apart is one of numerous PS5 exclusives featured in Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale. The $30 price matches the lowest ever for the phenomenal action-platformer that should be in every PS5 owner's library.

The latest Ratchet & Clank game is a great graphical showcase that pops with color on charm on the screen, while also being a prime example of just how quickly the PS5 can load up a game that has been fine-tuned for its cutting-edge SSD.

Not just a good-looking game, the latest adventure from developer Insomniac Games is also a ton of fun to play. In our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review, we scored the game 9/10 and remarked about its genuinely additive DualSense integration, gorgeous presentation, and heartwarming story.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," critic Steve Watts said. It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever. Like the heroes and villains and their dimensional counterparts, this one may appear different or carry itself with a new accent, but there's an underlying truth to the person underneath."

