Charlie Hunnam Tells Us 5 Things About King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Lucy went to see King Arthur: Legend of the Sword last week, and got the chance to chat to star of the film, Charlie Hunnam about his experience working on it, Street Fighter 2 and his bromance with Marilyn Manson. Yes, really.
by Gajan Kulasingham on
Join Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor every week for a rundown of the latest pop culture phenomenon. Want to get caught up on that new TV hit? Yearning for more obscure Avenger facts? Screen/Play has got you covered.
Schedule: Weekly
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Adam Mason