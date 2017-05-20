Charlie Hunnam Tells Us 5 Things About King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Lucy went to see King Arthur: Legend of the Sword last week, and got the chance to chat to star of the film, Charlie Hunnam about his experience working on it, Street Fighter 2 and his bromance with Marilyn Manson. Yes, really.

