How The Mummy Is Creating A Cinematic Universe To Rival Marvel's

The Mummy is out this week and it's kickstarting a whole new cinematic universe called... the Dark Universe. Yeah, not a great name. But how the hell is it all going to work?

by , , and on

    • View Comments (0)
    Screen/Play
    About Screen/Play

    Join Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor every week for a rundown of the latest pop culture phenomenon. Want to get caught up on that new TV hit? Yearning for more obscure Avenger facts? Screen/Play has got you covered.

    Schedule: Weekly

    Host:

    Crew:

    Load Comments