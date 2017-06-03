What Can DC's Movies Learn From Marvel's Cinematic Universe?
With Wonder Woman hitting the big screen, Diana of Themyscira faces her greatest challenge yet: Making people care about the DC Cinematic Universe. Here's what DC's movies can learn from the MCU.
by Tamoor Hussain, Lucy James, Dave Jewitt, and Adam Mason on
Join Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor every week for a rundown of the latest pop culture phenomenon. Want to get caught up on that new TV hit? Yearning for more obscure Avenger facts? Screen/Play has got you covered.
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Adam Mason