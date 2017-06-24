5 Things You Should Know About Transformers: The Last Knight
Transformers: The Last Knight is hitting cinema screens. So here's Dave and Tam with 5 things you should know about the movie.
by Tamoor Hussain, Dave Jewitt, and Adam Mason on
Show Info
Screen/Play
Airs Weekly
Join Lucy, Dave, and Tamoor every week for a rundown of the latest pop culture phenomenon. Want to get caught up on that new TV hit? Yearning for more obscure Avenger facts? Screen/Play has got you covered.
Host: Tamoor Hussain Lucy James Dave Jewitt
Crew: Adam Mason