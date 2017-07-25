Splatoon 2: All The Sunken Scroll Locations

Created by on

Written In Ink
Image 1 of 29
  1. Written In Ink
  2. Tentakeel Outpost: Level 1
  3. Tentakeel Outpost: Level 2
  4. Tentakeel Outpost: Level 3
  5. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 4
  6. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 5
  7. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 6
  8. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 7
  9. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 8
  10. Suction-Cup Lookout: Level 9
  11. Beaker's Depot: Level 10
  12. Beaker's Depot: Level 11
  13. Beaker's Depot: Level 12
  14. Beaker's Depot: Level 13
  15. Beaker's Depot: Level 14
  16. Beaker's Depot: Level 15
  17. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 16
  18. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 17
  19. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 18
  20. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 19
  21. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 20
  22. Slimeskin Garrison: Level 21
  23. Cephalon HQ: Level 22
  24. Cephalon HQ: Level 23
  25. Cephalon HQ: Level 24
  26. Cephalon HQ: Level 25
  27. Cephalon HQ: Level 26
  28. Cephalon HQ: Level 27
  29. Bonus: Overworld Stamps
  30. More Image Galleries You May Like

Written In Ink

Splatoon 2, the sequel to the colorful Wii U shooter, is now available on Nintendo Switch. It introduces a new co-op mode called Salmon Run, changes to weapons and gear, and a new-and-improved version of the original's single player with fun collectibles to find.

The hardest collectibles to get are the Sunken Scrolls, short newspaper-like clippings, photographs, and more that provide clues to the world of Splatoon. There's one on each of the single-player campaign's 27 regular levels; click ahead for a full walkthrough on how to find each of them.

For more on Splatoon, see our review and our full Amiibo unlock guide. You can also check out our beginner's guide to weapon classes and tips and tricks for Turf War.

Image 1 of 29
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments