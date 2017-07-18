10 Splatoon 2 Turf War Multiplayer Tips And Tricks

Splatoon 2, the sequel to the colorful Wii U shooter, arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 21. It introduces a new co-op mode called Salmon Run and a new-and-improved version of the original's single player. But most notably for the PvP-minded, it also brings new maps to the standard Turf War multiplayer mode, plus some tweaks to weapons and gear.

Turf War is the first game mode you'll be able to play and the only mode for the more casual regular battle category. To gain access to ranked battles, you have to reach level 10 by playing Turf War matches. If you're new to Splatoon or just a little rusty, click ahead for tips and tricks to getting better at Turf War.

