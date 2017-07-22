Splatoon 2 Amiibo Unlock Guide

Like many of Nintendo's games in recent years, Splatoon 2 supports Amiibo functionality. The cartoonish third-person shooter allows you to scan in not only Splatoon 2 Amiibo, but those from its predecessor as well. Each figure permanently unlocks special gear that grant you additional perks and abilities, such as faster swimming speed or enhanced resistance to ink and bombs. Keep in mind that you can only unlock one piece of gear from an Amiibo per day. Click ahead for more details on what each Splatoon Amiibo gives you.

Splatoon 2 released exclusively for Nintendo Switch today. The game was very well-received by critics. GameSpot gave it an 8/10, with Kallie Plagge writing, "All the small changes, and even the bigger ones in single player and League Battles, make for a fresh take on the already unique shooter. If you played a lot of the original, the sequel has enough to keep you coming back, and if you're new to the game, it's a fantastic place to jump in."

For more on Splatoon, check out our review, as well as our beginner's guide to weapon classes and our tips and tricks for multiplayer.