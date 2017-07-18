Splatoon 2: Beginner's Guide To Weapon Classes

Splatoon 2, the sequel to the colorful Wii U shooter, arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 21. It introduces a new co-op mode called Salmon Run, a new PvP mode called League Battle that lets you group up with friends, and a new-and-improved version of the original's single player. But whether you're a raw newcomer or a superfresh squidkid, there's a lot to learn about weapons new and old going into Splatoon 2--especially with the small tweaks made to key weapons.

Click forward to see each main weapon class, any subclasses within that class, and tips on how to best use each. Keep in mind that you have to reach level 4 in multiplayer in order to buy and equip new weapons, but you can always play through the single-player campaign to try them out.

