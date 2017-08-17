Xbox One X Pre-Order Details Could Be Coming Today

Microsoft has for a while now told fans they can expect more details on Xbox One pre-order availability soon. Now, it looks like Microsoft will have more details to share on the pre-order front as soon as tomorrow, August 17.

Asked on Twitter if Microsoft will make an announcement about Xbox One pre-orders during Gamescom, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said, "We'll share more info on this tomorrow." That's as specific as he got, but whatever the case, it seems we won't have to wait much longer at all to finally learn more about Xbox One X pre-orders.

At the end of July, Spencer said Microsoft's plan to announce Xbox One X pre-order details was set, signalling that an official announcement was due soon.

Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, was revealed at E3 2017. It is still not available to pre-order in the US, UK, or Australia. When listings do eventually go live, the console will cost US $500 / £449 / AU $649. The Xbox One X launches on November 7 worldwide, and it recently lost Crackdown 3 as a launch title.

In other news about Xbox One X, Spencer confirmed that there will be more news at Gamescom about Xbox One X game support. He teased that and more in tweets today, which you can see below.

Yes you will hear about more games supporting X at Gamescom. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

We are doing something we haven't done in awhile at Gamescom, it will be different from what fans expect but I'm excited. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

Me 2, I looked at the current list of games doing work for X, exceeded what I thought we'd see. Partners are really supporting. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 16, 2017

Microsoft's Gamescom briefing is scheduled for Sunday, August 20, starting at 12 PM PT. That comes out to 8 PM BST and 5 AM AEST on August 21. GameSpot will bring you all the news from the event as it unfolds.